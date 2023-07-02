There are seeds that when ripe dynamit steel structures. Kathleen Hanna was nine years old when she accompanied her mother to a demonstration attended by activists and feminists Gloria Steinem and Bella Azbug. And she did not forget that feeling “of being in the company of a crowd of women with their fists raised, saying very intelligent things”, she would explain later in an interview.

In the early 1990s, 10 years after that flash of brotherhood, Hanna and some friends formed the punk band Bikini Kill and, together with other girls and groups like Bratmobile or Heavens to Betsy, revolutionized the cultural and political landscape of USA when launching the Riot Grrrl. It was a movement without any type of structure —at first the sign of recognition among its members was to paint words or stars on their fingers—, which channeled adolescent vigor into actions of affirmation and feminist demands.

The movement was forged between Olympia (less than 100 km from Seattle) and Washington DC, between postcards and contact lists, in small meetings and concerts. Later it spread to other cities and countries, and along the way “they forged a new way of being for adolescents and girls, transforming them into confident, capable and powerful people,” explains Sara Marcus, author of Girls Frontline: The True Story of the Riot Grrrl Revolution (Contra publishing house, 2023).

Like an electric shock that nobody saw coming, with the blow of guitars, meetings and artistic actions, the Riot Grrrl blew up the concept of the girl-accompanist-fan-friend-girlfriend until they became the protagonist of a musical, cultural movement and a very combative politician against the idea that if you weren’t a hottie or didn’t make an effort to be one then you were “fat/ugly/weird/loudmouth/queer/different/bad/bad/all wrong,” according to Marcus.

In Girl=Dumb, Girl=Bad, Girl=Weak, Riot Grrrl identity politics (Uterzine/Orciny Press, 2022), Laura Sagaz also recounts the strength of that current. As a teenager, she needed to break away from everything, and she loved music, but she didn’t watch women’s bands, until pulling the thread a bit, she discovered that “there was a scene with girls”. “And they fascinated me because they talked about issues that are very present in everyone’s lives, such as menstruation, eating habits, or relationships,” she adds.

Cover of one of Riot Grrrl’s fanzines

Regarding Riot Grrrl, Sagaz underlines the importance of zines and their distribution in almost pre-internet times: “Something incredible if we take into account that we are talking about teenagers who only had the little money their parents gave them or part-time jobs partial”.

They were self-published magazines that talked about music, politics, Angela Davis, Patti Smith or Judith Butler. And with a good dose of humor they discussed sexuality, abuse, porn, identities queer or racial issues, and about how seedy and sexist most of the shows on TV were. The posts had names like jigsaw, Girl Germs, Runt, Snarla or the same fanzine Riot Grrrl. Many times they were single-page publications folded in four folds, thought, written and designed in adolescent rooms, photocopied and later distributed —face to face, without intermediaries— by institutes or cafes.

Thus, reading with each other, they began to name that brutal sexism and machismo they lived. “Rage and analysis lead you to know what is happening to you, to fight against oppression, instead of pouring out all that violence that you feel against yourself. You discover that you are not alone, that there is a whole community behind it, ”Marcus reflects on the phone from his home in Indiana.

Cover of one of the fanzines published in the nineties.

witches who kill children

Context is almost everything: on a cover of a December 1989 issue of the magazine Time he wondered if feminism had a future as rape, assault and sexual abuse reached pandemic numbers and Republicans like Pat Buchanan spoke of culture war—so Trumpian three decades later—and branded Bill and Hillary Clinton as radical feminists. It was a time of the likes of Pat Robertson, an evangelist who described feminism as “an anti-family, socialist political movement that encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism, and become a lesbian.” ”.

The fuel for Riot Grrrl was loneliness, anger and frustration. They were teenagers, they felt trapped in a reality that objectified them sexually, and “many of them, after examining the possibilities within their reach —God, sports, drugs and alcohol, or adapting to the culture that surrounded them— opted for punk. writes Marcus.

Little by little and then in a rush, self-managed meetings, recordings and concerts were added, made by themselves, where Bikini Kill sang before an audience of adolescents aged 14, 15 or 16. rebel girl to the cry of “dare to do what you want, dare to be what you want”.

They didn’t have it easy. In the music scene, many called them “man haters” for singing refrains against rape and abuse. But they did not allow themselves to be overwhelmed: in their concerts they encouraged the girls to occupy the first rows and not be conditioned by the most violent boys.

The movement was soon the focus of media attention, among other things because it experienced a feedback relationship with the grunge. In June 1989 Industrial Nirvana—then Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and a drum machine, still without Dave Grohl—played at Reko Muse, the club and arts center Hanna started in Olympia. And on a drunken night together with Cobain, Kathleen wrote on a wall “Kurt Smells like Teen Spirit.”

The Riots of now

The trail of Riot Grrrl has been kept alive throughout time, and right up to now. When in 2010 Vane Balón launched his blog District V, all his musical references were masculine. It was not until 2018, when preparing the content for a section on Radio 3, when he realized “that there were a lot of female bands without any kind of visibility.” “I started a conscious re-education process,” she says. He got down to work, also began to broadcast girl groups and began the Riot Grrrl census, which in a short time accumulated more than a thousand bands with at least one woman among its members. Many of them can be heard on his podcast Riot District 19, where Hermana Furia, Barbara Black, and songs like I’m not interested in your opinionfrom the Tiburona group.

Kathleen Hanna with her band Bikini Kill in Oslo in 2002. Per Ole Hagen (Redferns)

“From that moment there are elements that have remained inherited, such as the idea of ​​self-management, of creation, of doing it yourself,” Sagaz explains by phone from Madrid. And that heritage is rich. There are the actions carried out by associations such as MIM, Rockin Lady, festivals such as Sisterhood or Ladyfest, or bands such as Las Odio, Wake up, Candela or Hetsa, in Spain, Penadas por la ley and She Devils in Argentina, or the Fuck Namasté in Brazil. A whole horizontal, international and alternative movement that, in a different way, is part of the fourth wave of feminism and continues to fight for the radical notion that women are people, as Mary Shear wrote in 1986. “We have to be radical again. We have to fight again for the right to abortion in my country”, points out Marcus from the USA.

Be that as it may, the word punk it has something unmistakably feminine. “My lord, she may be a punk; for many of them are neither maid, widow, nor wife”, declaims a Shakespearean character —using punk as a synonym for prostitute— in the play measure for measurefrom 1623.

