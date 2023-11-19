Now, however, Riot says that, in response to community feedback, it has “made some important updates to the plan” and, while continuing to “move forward with Riot IDs” – and summoner names in League of Legends will be retired as planned November 20th – will no longer limit players to only one name change every 365 days. Additionally, it will now allow players to change their name for free.

Riot Games is canceling the changes which he planned to bring to Riot ID following criticism from his own community. Riot initially intended to migrate all accounts to Riot ID and limiting the number of times players could change their ID, as well as charging $10 for the privilege of changing their ID online.

Riot Games, the full statement

“We want there to be something that makes people think twice about change your name“, Riot explained. “Historically, for summoner names, Blue Essence or RP did. For Riot IDs, it was time. With our new plan, we think we’ve only found the right balance with time. If this approach doesn’t achieve the right goals, we reserve the right to make changes in the future, including adding paid or earned options to change your Rioter ID more quickly.”

“We have heard concerns about players with the same name in the same match,” continues the communicated. “Based on match data where we already use Riot ID, this is a rare scenario, but to be safe, we’ve updated match brackets to always display the hashtag when multiple players with the same name are in the same match.” In our first announcement, we also should have been clearer that it will be possible to see the hashtag portion of a name at any time by hovering over that player on the scoreboard and that the hashtag is customizable, not random as in other naming games.”