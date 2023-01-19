To celebrate the arrival of the Chinese new year, which will be the year of the rabbit, Riot Games will organize a celebration. This will be known as the Lunar Revel Party 2023 and will feature a huge cosplay contest that anyone can enter.

The Riot Games contest will take place at the Friki Plaza, located in the center of Mexico City. Contestants can enter with any theme cosplay from League of Legends, Wild Rift Y Legends of Runeterra. Fan creations and gender bends will also be accepted if they wish.

Contestants can enter any of the two days that the event lasts: January 21 and 22. The format will be that of a catwalk where all the participants will parade. The first three places will win prizes of 5,000, 3,000 and 2,000 pesos respectively. Each day will have its own winner and they are not cumulative.

So if you have a friend who likes cosplay and these Riot Games, you already have a plan for the weekend. Perhaps they will even return home with the jackpot. If you are interested, you can find the regulation here.

What can I do to participate in the Riot Games cosplay contest?

The only rules to participate in this contest are: be over 18 years old and use cosplay related to these games. If you meet these requirements, all that remains is to register for the contest of the day. Which will be held on the fourth floor of the Friki Plaza.

The catwalk of the participants will start at 5 pm each day, but you must arrive before to register. Once this is done, it will only depend on how much the public likes your cosplay. Will you participate in this Riot Games contest?

