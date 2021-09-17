Riot Games over the years has significantly expanded its stock of titles which now in addition to League of Legends, also includes titles such as Valorant and Teamfight Tactics. For this reason the company has announced the arrival of a new one Unified Riot Client starting from September 20, thanks to which it will be possible to access the entire Riot Games catalog with a single launcher.

The Riot Client, of which a small taste was shared in the trailer below, will therefore allow access to League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, as well as all the titles coming in the future with a single icon on the desktop . However, players will be free to choose to keep the various clients separate.

“All Riot Games games will be accessible from a single client, with each game having its own dedicated product page with game specifications, including the latest news and events.“, explains the company on his official blog. “You will be able to clean up your desktop and have a single Riot Client launcher where all your favorite Riot Games titles will live. However, if you prefer, you can keep the existing shortcuts for a direct path to your favorite game.“

The Riot Client will be released for a limited number of users from September 20, with the global release set for now on October 4, 2021.