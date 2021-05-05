Riot Games He undertook the task of presenting the entire competition calendar that he will have throughout 2021 and it all begins with the dates of the Mid Season Invitational that will take place in Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland from May 6 to 23 in the Laugardalshol Sports and Exhibition Centerl.

Riot Games He said that this year a new format will open with three stages, starting with the Group phase, in which the 12 participating teams will be divided into three groups of four teams, each playing a double round robin to the Best of 1. The two best teams per group they advance to the next stage, where the remaining six teams will play another Best of 1 double round robin.

The top four teams advance to a playoff group and will play in a single tie, Best of 5 Semifinals, followed by Finals. There will be no live audience at this event; however, all MSI matches will be streamed live on various digital platforms. Unfortunately, this competition will have to be held without an audience, all due to the pandemic.

This on the subject of Mid Season Invitational 2021, However, there are still more announcements from Riot Games for the rest of their games, which will also have a lot of esports this year.

Riot Games announces that Valorant will also have its championship

In addition to presenting the details of what is coming for the Mid Season Invitational, Riot Games It also gave space to the rest of its games, which will also have competitions that its fans will not want to miss in the remainder of 2021.

During February and March, Riot Games saw the first regional competitions of League of Legends: Wild Rift in Southeast Asia and this summer, the rest of the regions will see the start of their competitions. Then, the best teams from each region will qualify for a world tournament that will take place in the fourth quarter of 2021.

There is also the Teamfight Tactics Reckoning Championship which will take place live from China. This will take place in October and Riot Games will reveal more details on this topic soon. As if that were not enough, Valorant will also have his competition with his Masters that will also take place in Reykjavík.



