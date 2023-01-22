Riot Games, the development house of League of Legends among others, is in the eye of a very dangerous cyclone, that of hacker attacks.

We find out through a Tweets directly of Riot gameswhich announces that “Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack.”

Continuing that “We don’t have all the answers at this time, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know that there is no indication that any player data or personal information has been taken.”

The attack would therefore have affected mechanics outside the private information of the playersbut rather would have caused several updates of their flagship titles to slow down, including precisely League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.

In particular, the slowdown should affect the 13.2 patch Teamfight Tacticswhich Riot announces is “focused on more balance updates for Monsters Attack.”

In view of what happened recently, the attack seems rather suspicious: just a few days ago, in fact, Riot fired almost 50 of its employees for reasons purely related to the rejuvenation of teams.