Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends Y Valorantis suing NetEase over one of its newest games, Hyper Front. All due to the similarities that both titles have.

According to Riot Games this has caused damage ‘substantial’, and it is the reason that he filed his lawsuit in several countries. Among them are the United Kingdom and Germany, where there are large communities of PC gamers.

The company claims that the game Hyper Frontwhich is Free-to-Play or F2P, ‘substantially copies parts of Valorant’. Among the plagiarized items are ‘characters, maps, weapons, weapon skins and earrings’.

It is not known how big the player base of the NetEase game is but according to the Google Play Store it has over a million downloads and nearly half a million reviews. Both are good numbers.

It is necessary to point out that Hyper FrontUnlike Valorant, is not available in the United States. But it is playable in various countries and territories due to being mobile based.

version of Valorant by Riot Games for these platforms is currently under development but has no window or release date. The company’s lawsuit document against NetEase contains a series of comparisons of the copied elements.

How bad is Valorant’s Hyper Front copy according to Riot Games?

Dan Nabel, a lawyer for Riot Games, made some comments about the level of copying Hyper Front of Valorant. According to him ‘all of our creative choices are reflected in the NetEase game’.

To this, Nabel emphatically added ‘we don’t think changing the color of a character’s ability or slightly modifying the visual appearance changes the fact that it’s actually copyright infringement’.

Dan Nabel highlighted ‘It’s like that old saying: ‘You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig”. Based on the above, Riot Games demands that the game cease to function.

At the moment NetEase has not made any pronouncement about the demand of this company. Maybe you get advice from your lawyers.

With information by Polygon.