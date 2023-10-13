













Riot Games says Arcane is now League of Legends canon









Thanks to the temporal and spatial lines of League of Legends We have different facets of the characters. For example, KDA made all the players dance and Star Guardians ruined the romance between Xayah and Rakan, and also made us lose some characters.

On the other hand, Convergencethe video game installment starring Ekko, also moved important aspects of the history of Arcane. However, the developers have commented that despite this, this is what they consider canon.

The reasons for this were discussed; in the end, the congruence of the narrative lines is sought, focusing on the credibility of the smallest details and looking towards the future development, both of the narratives and the possibilities of the characters themselves.

These possibilities are found more in Runeterra, and although it is mentioned that rehabilitating the world to better manage connections will take a little more time, it is promised that it will all be worth it.

Arcane In fact It is one of the best narratives of League of Legends and it is a letter of introduction of the game to the world.

Where can I watch Arcane?

The nine chapters that make up the first season of Arcane sthey joined in 2021.

Let us remember that the series is set in Piltover and Zauna couple of cities where the most popular characters in League of Legendsamong which Jinx, Ekko, Caitlyn, Vi, Jayce, among others, stand out.

The cities contrast radically and give an air of cyberpunk.

