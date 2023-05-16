Riot Games He will have to pay 100 million dollars to 1,548 women who are or were employees of the company, as part of a settlement in a 2018 class action lawsuit over gender discrimination. The new details come from a document filed in April by Rust Consulting. The payments mark the end of a class action lawsuit that began in 2018, settled in 2021 and was approved by a court in July 2022.

Since when the cause was filed, Riot announced various initiatives, including the hiring of a chief diversity officer, various internal reports and plans aimed at improving workplace culture, and released annual diversity and inclusion reports to showcase the its progress. Last month it released its 2022 report, in which the company says women now make up 27.5% of staff and 25.9% of executive staff (both figures represent an increase from 24% and to 20% in 2020).

That said, another lawsuit was filed against Riot in 2019 e the managing director Nicolo Laurent by former employee Sharon O’Donnell who worked as Laurent’s executive assistant until she was fired in July 2020. The suit contained various allegations of inappropriate and sexually suggestive conduct. An internal Riot investigation concluded “that there is no evidence that Laurent harassed, discriminated against, or retaliated against Sharon O’Donnell.” It is unclear whether the lawsuit is still pending or has been resolved.

Riot Games

So we don’t know if it’s a coincidence that Laurent she has now decided to step down from her role as the gender discrimination lawsuit nears its conclusion. Riot’s new CEO will be A. Dylan Jadeja, who joined the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2011, became Chief Operating Officer in 2014 and President in 2017. The two will work together over the next several months as Jadeja makes the transition to the new role.

Laurent says he will not be joining another company and will continue to work for Riot as a consultant. The man has not commented on any of the various lawsuits filed against the company over the course of his tenure directly, but says one of Jadeja’s biggest strengths is “empathy“.