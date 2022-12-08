As many will remember, during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase this June, Microsoft And Riot Games have announced an important partnership, which foresees the arrival of League of Legends, PC version and Wild Rift, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra on Xbox Game Pass. Since all Riot Games titles are free to play, the benefit players will get is all in terms of content, seeing the roster of each game complete and available. During the summer announcement, one crucial detail was missing: when all this would become available. Surprisingly, Microsoft and Riot Games have announced the start of this partnership, very close indeed. On December 12, 2022, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the most important titles from Riot Games and unlock all the content. Specifically, starting from Monday 12 December the following will be available:

VALORANT

Access to all already released Agents

Access to all new Agents as they become available

20% increase in the experience points provided by Battle Passes, Event Passes and the progress of active Agent Contracts

League of Legends:

Access to all 160+ Champions

Access to each new Champion as soon as it is released

20% XP boost

Legends of Runeterra:

All cards in the Foundations Set

Teamfight Tactics:

1 Little Legend Strategist 1 Star (Rare rank)

4 Arena skins available until April 2023 and 1 monthly rotating Arena skin thereafter

With regard to League of Legends: Wild Riftplayers will have to wait a few more weeks, with updates scheduled for January 2023. In particular:

Access to over 80 Champions

Access to all new champions as soon as they are released

20% XP boost

And as an added bonus, players who link their accounts before January 1, 2023 will receive even more rewards for Riot Games titles:

VALORANT – Pocket Sage companion

– Pocket Sage companion League of Legends – Masterpiece chest and key

– Masterpiece chest and key Teamfight Tactics – Mini Legend Rare Egg

– Mini Legend Rare Egg Wild Rifts – Chest for random emoticons

– Chest for random emoticons Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic chest

To prepare for the arrival of this content, just make sure you have the Xbox App on PC installed and updated. Starting December 12, there will be simple instructions on how to link your Riot account with your Xbox Game Pass account.