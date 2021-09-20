His name is Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, and he left CD Projekt Red after designing missions for over 12 years.

Information on Riot Games’ MMORPG is practically non-existent at this point, but at least we already know a new member of the team who will be working on this project. Is about Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, director of missions who worked in CD Projekt Red for over a decade, tracing its roots back to The Witcher: Enhanced Edition.

Tomaszkiewicz announced his new position through his social networks, where he mentions that he will join the ambitious Riot Games project. He says he is very excited about this new challenge, and asks his followers to stay tuned.

Tomaszkiewicz designed the missions present in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and also the ones we saw in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, including the ones in the DLC. Finally, he concluded his participation in CD Projekt Red being the director of missions in Cyberpunk 2077.

The MMORPG will be based on the Runeterra universe.The Riot Games MMORPG will be a huge change in Tomaszkiewicz’s career, having never worked in this genre before. So far, we only know that this project is in the early stages of development, and will build on the Runeterra universe, which we already know thanks to titles like League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra.

Among other Riot Games projects, his fighting game, Project L, will not have an open beta this year. However, we will have more information on the title before the end of 2021.

