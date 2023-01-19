Riot Gamessoftware house that gave birth to League of Legendsfired 46 of its employees following a strategic line aimed at increasing attention to certain areas of its business.

“Due to these changes some roles have been eliminated, affecting 46 members of our team,” he said Riot Games in an official statement. “This is a recurring part of managing our business: these changes to our corporate structure and to our teams are made following strategies that will allow us to give our users the best possible experiences. However, we never take decisions lightly, but rather the well-being of our employees always comes first. However, it is not always possible to make the latter coexist with our company policies, but it always remains our main objective”.

The layoffs affect only 1% of the workforce of Riot Games, which today has over 4500 employees spread across more than 20 offices around the world. Most of the cuts concern the publishing division, while a smaller part of them concern the recruiting department and the export division of the company. Riot Games it’s not the only company to have made cuts lately, with a large number of companies aiming to keep costs as low as possible.