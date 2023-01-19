These days have been difficult for some video game companies, since it has been confirmed that they are eliminating some jobs, we have already seen this with Microsoft and it will also happen with Ubisoft. However, the matter does not stay that way, since it is being said that Riot Games will do debugging on the people who work in their departments.

A few days ago, the former journalist from ESPN Y Dot Esportswho now runs the subscription newsletter for Substack The Jacob Wolf Reportt, said he had been told about the cuts by various sources. This so that a few hours later the company itself confirmed to the media as VGC that they are eliminating 46 positions in a round of cuts.

Here is his statement from a company spokesperson:

Riot Games has implemented strategic changes within some teams to sharpen our focus in various areas. With these changes, certain roles were removed, impacting a total of 46 Rioters. This is part of the normal course of our business – we regularly make changes to our structure and teams based on what we believe will enable us to deliver the best content and player experiences. We never make these decisions lightly and will always start with a desire to retain Rioters and focus them on our top priorities. While that is not always possible, it is our primary goal.

For some months it has been known that Riot Games is implementing new business strategies, one of the plans has been to incorporate its games GamePass with some passes unlocked. And having to fire people could indicate that they want to minimize resources for some reason not yet revealed to the media.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Companies are behaving very strangely, you may even think that some like Ubisoft want to lower shares so that someone can buy them. In the end, it is very likely that they will recover after financial difficulties.