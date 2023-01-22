Riot Games in recent days has suffered a hacker attack. The company has already started all the investigations of the case, but can already reassure you of the fact that no personal data has been stolen of the players. However, due to this unforeseen event, the scheduled updates for Riot Games titles will be delayed compared to the schedule.

The confirmation comes from a series of posts on Twitter from the company:

“Earlier this week, systems in our development office were compromised in a social engineering attack. We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to communicate early and let you know that there is no indication that any are player data or personal information has been obtained.”, reads the tweet published by Riot Games.

“Unfortunately, this has temporarily impacted our ability to release content. While our teams are hard at work on a fix, we anticipate this will affect the cadence of upcoming patches across more games. Please be patient with us as we work on this and We will keep you posted as we continue our investigation.”

For the moment Riot Games has not declared which games will be whose updates already scheduled will be delayed and for how long, with more details on this likely to be revealed in the coming days.