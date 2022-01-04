Having high latency represents one of the biggest problems not only for gamers of Valorant, but for those who enjoy other competitive FPS. There are certain methods to reduce it, and now Riot games has presented us with one that you should definitely check out if you are continually experiencing this too.

Marcus Reid, CTO for Valorant, did research to find out different methods of reducing latency. The results were published in the following video, but we will also leave them in writing below.

– Use full screen mode instead of borderless screen.

– Check your frequency settings in Windows updates.

– Avoid using V-Sync.

– If available, use Reflex in the On + Boost option.

– Check the hardware you are using when selecting the graphics quality settings.

In accordance with Reid, these steps should work similarly for all gamers of Valorant, although they might not necessarily have the same impact. For example, users with an older GPU may need to follow each one to the letter, while those with a newer one may only need to configure certain things.

Via: Dot eSports