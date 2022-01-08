This year’s season of League of Legends is getting closer and closer and it is for the same reason that Riot games shared information about what to expect from the game in the coming months.

Among the most important highlights the arrival of a new champion for this MOBA and it is about Zeri, endowed with the power of electricity. This is how she strengthens her shield, draws those of her rivals to protect herself, and attacks quickly.

League of Legends will receive new content

Zeri will arrive as part of the game’s patch 12.2, along with the new skins Firecracker for Diana, Sett, Teemo, Tristana Y Xin Zhao.

While the above is related to the main version of this title, on the mobile there are also things to wait for. That is, in League of Legends: Wild Rift. Their next updates will add four new champions. 3.0 will add to Sett Y Yuumi; and 3.1 a Karma Y Shen.

The trip to Worlds begins: LLA 2022 already has a start date

Another novelty that will come to LOL: Wild Rift will be a new Elemental Rift where one of four elements – Infernal, Mountain, Ocean Y Cloud – will invade the map, changing the terrain and generating other effects.

It should be noted that the Elemental Rift it will change with each encounter; the objective is that there are not two similar confrontations. Sounds like a very clever idea on the part of Riot games to add variety to the action in this mobile title.

There’s a lot to expect from the esports world

While the above has to do with the news that will come to the two versions of League of Legends, there are also things to say about esports.

Especially with regard to North America with the LCS Lock-In 2022, which begins on January 14. 10 teams from the LCS divided into two groups for a single round-robin. The top eight teams there will play a single elimination tournament that ends on January 30.

Aside from the main season of LOL, you can expect the best of esports Wild rift. His debut in esports will take place this year. Eight regions will make up the initial competitive infrastructure for this mobile title.

The world’s first competition, the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship, will start in the summer in Europe. Game fans Riot games They will have an exciting 2022 in many ways.

Fountain.