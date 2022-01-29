Riot Games he is on a war footing: according to the study, in fact, the artist Kutty Sark would have violated, with his illustrations, the copyright for an intellectual property owned by Riot Games Inc.

Kutty Sank owns a page called Arcane Flames which, due to the presence of the term “Arcane”, could refer to the work of Netflix set in the universe of League of Legends and much loved by the public, with the same title Arcane. However, the two are totally disconnected.

The artist has published, on her official Instagram profile, the notice that came to her from the software house, specifying that her works are personal and do not infringe any copyright. Kutty Sank also provided an example, showing a work that was printed on t-shirts via the site TeePublic (complete with the artist’s custom logo), and which dates back to11 October 2018, when he attended the Inctober.

The illustration depicts the main heroine of the comic Arcane Flames, created by Kutty Sank. The message Riot Game sent to the artist states the following:

We are sorry to inform you that an intellectual property owned by Riot Games Inc. has been infringed by your design on the TeePublic: Arcane Flames – Al’vis website. Unfortunately, we cannot decide which designs can remain and which ones should be canceled. In accordance with our Intellectual Property Policy, we must ask for the illustration to be removed if the rights owner sends us a valid request for abolition.

Enraged, Kutty Sank didn’t wait to explain that all of her illustrations are part of her work, Arcane Flames, and that no copyrights have been infringed. While it would appear that Riot Games made a major misjudgment this time around, it’s not the first time they’ve been made lawsuits for copyright infringement.

This same week, for example, the studio sued a developer who allegedly made a game that’s all too similar to League of Legends.