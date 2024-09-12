The first edition of the Cosplay Grand Tour organized by Riot Games is moving towards its final event, which will be held during the last day of the 58th edition of Lucca Comics & Games, one of the main European festivals dedicated to gaming, comics, cinema and video games. The final, scheduled for Sunday 3 November 2024, represents the last appointment of a tour that has crossed several Italian cities starting from April, involving cosplayers and fans of the characters of the Riot Games universe.

The previous stages, held during major events such as Napoli COMICON, FalComics, Etna Comics and Riminicomix, saw the participation of cosplayers from all over the country, competing in various categories, including the one for the best overall costume, which guaranteed the winners access to the final. In particular, the Riminicomix event, held at the end of July, recorded the presence of over 70,000 visitors, with dozens of participants who challenged each other in the interpretation of the characters of the “Anima Squad” theme.

The journey to the final will end in Lucca, where the winners of the previous stages will compete for the title of best Riot Games-themed cosplayer. The qualified finalists are Giulia Lantieri (Jinx), Giulia Tantarelli (Caitlyn), Elisa Fioravanti (Sevika) and Michele Paulucci (Jayce). Before the final, a competition open to the public will also be held in Lucca, with prizes for the categories best Interpretation, best Armor/Prop, best Tailoring, Community Award and best Overall Costume, with special awards offered by Riot Games.

The final will be broadcast live on Riot channels, preceded by a recap of the stages and the presentation of the finalists and their costumes inspired by the Arcane television series, based on League of Legends. The event’s jury will be composed of three famous cosplayers: ellie.amber, makieraclea and misskuruta. The event will be hosted by professional cosplayer Icon Stitch, with the participation of Taryn, a leading figure in international cosplay, and will be supported at an organizational level by the CLIC team (Community of League of Legends Italian Cosplayers).