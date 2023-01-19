Riot Games may have kicked off a series of yesterday layoffswith the staff cuts that would affect multiple divisions of the company, according to information shared by Jacob Wolf, a former journalist for ESPN and Dot Esports.

5:42 pm update: In a note sent to VGC, Riot Games confirmed that they have fired 46 employees.

“Riot Games has implemented strategic changes within some teams to sharpen our focus in a number of areas. With these changes, some roles have been eliminated, impacting a total of 46 employees,” a company spokesperson said. .

“This is part of the normal course of our business – we periodically make changes to our structure and teams based on what we believe will allow us to deliver the best content and experiences for players.”

“We never take these decisions lightly and always start from a desire to retain employees and focus them on our top priorities. While it’s not always possible, it’s our primary goal.”

The original story follows

Wolf is currently unable to offer precise estimates on the size of this staff cut and the reasons behind this decision by Riot Games’ top management. However, if the information turns out to be true, the company announced the first layoffs yesterday and for the moment they would seem to concern the export sectors, customer service and human resources. However, it is not excluded that other divisions will undergo personnel cuts in the coming days.

“Multiple sources have told me Riot Games is making layoffs, which started today. The size and scope is unclear at the moment, so far I’ve heard of cuts to Recruiting & HR, Support and eSports departments,” he said. tweeted Wolf. “Historically Riot hasn’t experienced many layoffs in the past, but it’s in line with a broader trend across the tech, gaming and entertainment industries as economic hardship begins to hit many companies.”

As Wolf points out, there have been few major layoffs in Riot Games’ history, but this decision would appear to be in line with those of other companies in the technology, gaming and entertainment industries. For example, in recent days Microsoft has announced the layoff of 10,000 employees while Unity Software of 300 people.

Riot Games for the moment has not confirmed or denied the rumors, therefore taking the information above with a grain of salt.