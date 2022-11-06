A new tournament focused on women who enjoy League of Legends is on its way and its name is Rising Stars. This competition is the result of the effort and dedication of Riot Games, who teamed up with GGTTech and NUEL to make it happen.

The idea behind this tournament is ‘promote inclusion and opportunity in esports’. The main requirement is that each team must comprise only women who are at least 16 years old.

The first online competition will be across Europe, although for now it will be limited to competitors from the UK, Ireland and the Nordic countries; It will take place from November 26 to 27 this year.

The chosen server will be EUWest and an account is required ‘in good state’ of League of Legends. The prize will be £3,000, more than $66,000 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate. Registration will close on November 22.

As shared by Riot Games, the registration of the players to the tournament of League of Legends ‘will include gender verification in collaboration with DivE’.

The latter is an organization that promotes gender diversity in esports that already collaborates with the company in other tournaments. Moderators will also be involved to ensure and support a safe space for all competition participants.

What motivates Riot Games to make this Women’s League of Legends tournament?

Will Attwood, the manager of experiences at Riot Games, explained the reasons why the company decided to create a new tournament of League of Legends focused on women.

The first thing he commented on was “Riot Games is committed to creating more opportunities for female gamers”. To the above, Attwood added ‘Game Changers has been a huge success for Valorant and will continue to expand into other games’.

So what this developer and publisher is trying to do is replicate League of Legends what was seen in the official competition for women of Valorantanother of his successful titles.

Rising Stars is another effort by Riot Games and its partners to expand diversity and inclusion in the esports community. It is to be imagined that this idea will not take long to spread to other countries and regions.

With information from Eurogamer. In addition to League of Legends we have more information about esports in EarthGamer.