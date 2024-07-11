A new report claims that Riot Games, the creator of League of Legendsevaluated the creation of a platform fighting game in the style Super Smash Bros.

That despite the fact that he is now working on a more traditional title, 2XKOof which there are already several videos and impressions from the media. The information comes from reporter Mikhail Klimentov. It seems that this new video game did not go beyond the initial stages of development.

According to Klimentov this style title Super Smash Bros. from Riot Games had the code name Pool Partyand which was in the planning stage until recently. I’m sure some of you may be wondering how long ago this was, and we’re talking about May 2024.

The central idea was that the characters of League of Legends They would fight each other and take as a basis what Nintendo did with Super Smash Bros. MeleeA large team of developers would be involved in its creation.

Fountain: Riot Games.

We are talking about 70-80 members. But Riot Games decided to cancel the project Pool Party. Why did this video game kill before it was born? Mikhail Klimentov says Riot had a ‘reassessment of consumer interest’ for games similar to Super Smash Bros.

Supposedly the company was ‘scared’ the level of interest generated by MultiVersusfrom Warner Bros. Games, and which they considered a ‘failure’ in sales.

SCOOP: Riot Games canceled work on a second fighting game, code-named Pool Party, in late May. About 70-80 people were working on the project, a platform fighter in the vein of Smash Bros. Melee set in the League of Legends universe.https://t.co/dvXb17LVVy — ℳikhail Klimentov (@LeaderGrev) July 10, 2024

That’s why Riot Games came to the conclusion that there was no point in releasing a similar video game like this one. Pool PartyOf course, only this company could corroborate this information.

Fountain: Riot Games.

But this may never be known. It is best to wait until 2XKO is available and see what it has to offer. Between August 8 and 19, 2024, there will be a public test of this video game, whose launch is planned for sometime in 2025.

