Football games were suspended this Sunday; Police are investigating the cause of the incident

At least 12 people died and others were injured after a riot during a soccer game in El Salvador on Saturday (May 20, 2023). The match between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS was suspended at Cuscatlan Stadium, in San Salvador, the capital of the country, after a disturbance in the stands.

The stadium is one of the largest in Central America and has a capacity for over 44,000 fans. The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, stated in the twitter that the National Civil Police and the Public Ministry of the country will investigate the case.

“Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, box office, league, federation, etc. Whoever is to blame, they will not go unpunished.“, he said.

The Minister of the Interior and Territorial Development, Juan Carlos Bidegain, said this Sunday (May 21), in a statement to journalists, that fans reported overselling tickets and selling counterfeit tickets.

In communicated, El Salvador’s National Sports Institute said it will provide financial assistance with funeral expenses for families who have lost loved ones. The institute also committed to studying a bill to combat the sale of fake tickets and regulate the sale of tickets.

The Salvadoran Football Federation regretted what happened. the institution informed that football matches across the country were suspended this Sunday (May 21). According to the organization, an emergency meeting of the sports facilities safety commission was also held.

“The Salvadoran Football Federation deeply regrets the events that took place at Cuscatlan Stadium. It also expresses solidarity with the families of those affected and deceased in this incident.”, said the organization on its official page on twitter.

A UNCAF (Central American Football Union), the concacaf (North, Central America and Caribbean Football Confederation), and FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed their regret for what happened.

Concacaf president and FIFA vice president, Victor Montagliani, also offered solidarity to the victims on his Facebook page. Twitter. In notethe confederation reinforced the importance of the safety of participants and fans attending football matches.

“The Confederation will fully support any effort to clarify what happened and implement measures to prevent this type of incident in the future.”, he stated.