Rebellion was controlled by the National Police after 3 hours; prison is close to the border with Brazil

A riot at the Pedro Juan Caballero Regional Penitentiary, in the department of Amambay, in Paraguay, left 3 inmates seriously injured this Friday morning (16.Feb.2024). The location is close to the border with Brazil, in the Mato Grosso do Sul section.

According to the Ministry of Justice of Paraguaythe rebellion began when prison officers were preparing to carry out an ordinary control of pavilions and cells and some prisoners objected to the procedure.

The intervention of the National Police was requested and within approximately 3 hours the riot was controlled. According to the Paraguayan government, the 3 injured prisoners were treated at the prison's Health Department.

With information from Brazil Agency.