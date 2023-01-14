Riot The LATAM Season Kickoff 2023 has already started, and now some changes have been announced for the LLA competition that will return on January 24, 2023. It will be broadcast on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4pm (MX) 5pm (CO-PE) 7pm ( AR-CL).

Among so much information, the most exciting is about the final of the LLA 2023 Opening tournament, which already has a face-to-face venue, that’s right. It will be a public event that will take place in Chile.

Due to the fanaticism and support that Latin America gives to the Riot Games game, the LLA chooses different venues for such important tournament events. Even though they had previously taken place in Argentina —2022—, this year it is Chile’s turn.

On the other hand, a new schedule was announced that will be synchronous globally, so that all fans can enjoy the competition without problems. That is why each LLA league will have unique days for its transmission, it is planned to avoid schedule conflicts.

The daily transmissions will have two series to the best of three.

In addition, the selection format will be the best of three games. Each of the teams will face the others in this modality, however, the best 6 will be the ones that advance to the Playoffs.

At the same time, the LLA Playoffs will have the double elimination format —like the one in 2022—.

Next we present the team that will make us enjoy the event.

The team on camera

The casters:

Nachittus

lenore

Abdiel

Privateer

rafamaik

JJEXLoL

The analysts:

Teacher AndresX

jirall

Magui Sunshine (host)

Lau Agnolin (interviewer)

Two new teams enter LLA

And there are again some acquaintances:

isurus

Estral Esports

Team Azé

Movistar R7

INFINITY

All Knights

