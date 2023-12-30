Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pelé, one of the greatest footballers of all time, died on 29 December 2022. On the first anniversary of his passing, even the most famous monument in Rio de Janeiro paid homage to him: the statue of Christ the Redeemer was in fact illuminated with a projection of the green and gold number 10 shirt of the Brazilian national team, with which Pelé won three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970). At the foot of the statue, an orchestra played music in honor of “O Rei” – “the king”, as Pelé was nicknamed.



00:22