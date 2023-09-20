This Wednesday, September 20, Day 13 of the 2023 Finalization Tournament begins, of the Betplay Dimayor League from Colombia. Precisely one of the matches that will be played on this date is the Rionegro Eagles against Cali America in it Alberto Grisales Stadium.
He Gold Team comes from adding a point after having rescued the 1-1 draw against the Atlético Huila as a visitor. Wilfrido de la Rosa put the locals ahead before the end of the first half, but Wilson Morelo, from the penalty spot, prevented the Antioquia team from falling. In this way, those from Rionegro continue to lead the classification with 23 units.
On the other hand, the Red Devils They come from having beaten 5-0 at Boyacá Chicó in it Pascual Guerrero stadium, rising to second position in the table with 22 points. A double of Adrian Ramosmore targets from Cristian Barrios, Felipe Mosquera and Andres Sarmiento They gave three points to The Mechita.
When? Wednesday, September 20
Place: Rionegro, Antioquia
Stadium: Alberto Grisales
Schedule: 5:10 p.m. (Mexico) 6:10 p.m. (Colombia)
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
The analyst of Win Sports, Carlos Antonio Velezasked to take into account Marco Perez for the selection of Colombiasince he has scored many goals at the age of 32 without being called up, something that was answered by the Águilas Doradas forward, who said he was willing to defend the coffee jacket if required.
“One’s dream is always to wear the shirt of one’s country, I would feel very happy if at some point I am given that opportunity, one works for that and when it is not up to one, then give strength to the national team, let it The truth is that there is a good replacement, there are also players who come in a process with (Néstor) Pékerman and now with Nestor (Lorenzo), so for me the selection is very good, I have seen it very well. I liked how the two friendlies ended, not the official ones, but they were given the task and they won at home and tied away, I think we are going to be in the World Cup.”released the netbreaker.
Goalie: José Contreras
Defenses: José Cuenú, Sebastián Rodríguez, Jean Pestaña, Carlos Arboleda, Yoni Mosquera
Midfielders: Moisés Villarreal, Adrián Estacio, Óscar Hernández
Forwards: Tomás Salazar, Wilson Morelo
Substitutes: Dylan Lozano, Javier Mena, Duván Mosquera, Johan Caballero, Auli Oliveros, Juan Valencia, Antony Vásquez
The technician Lucas Gonzalez announced his call without any ‘9’ being included, since his mind is set on the classic against National Athletic next weekend, so he will avoid overloading some elements with work, even though the championship lead is at stake.
It is not on the payroll Facundo Suarez due to injury, either Adrian Ramos for prevention and leaves the list Daniel Mosquera by technical decision, being surely replaced by Victor Ibarbo. Likewise, the return to the call for Esneyder Mena and David Contreras, giving variations on the wings to the coaching staff. Others who were left out for prevention are Juan Camilo Portilla and Luis Diazshowing few people in the middle of the field and few attacking people.
Goalkeepers: Diego Novoa
Defenses: Gastón Sauro, Kevin Andrade, Marcos Mina, Josen Escobar
Midfielders: Franco Leys, Jader Quiñones, Felipe Mosquera
Forwards: Darwin Quintero, Víctor Ibarbo, Cristian Barrios
Substitutes: Jorge Soto, Andrés Sarmiento, Esneyder Mena, David Contreras, John García, Brayan Correa, Cristian Arrieta
Rionegro Águilas 2-1 América de Cali
