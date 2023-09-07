«A just state has first of all the duty to defend the weakest, a courageous policy, a serious state, must be able to put their face above all on things that seem difficult to resolve, assuming full responsibility for them. We need the steadfastness of the State against crime, illegality and drugs. This area will be radically reclaimed and I assure you that you will soon see the fruits of this Government visit to this area today», Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni uttered these words on a recent visit to Cairano, a Neapolitan municipality where the rapes of the ‘pack’ of two girls aged 11 and 12.

But how strong can be the hand of the State, how radical can be the intervention of the State against crime, violence, illegality in territories, in societies – such as those of these lands – which have always been able to savor nothing but bitterness, indifference and sense of inferiority? Is there really a way to change things if it is the “alien”, the stranger, who wants to suddenly settle in an armored system thinking of turning the world upside down overnight?

The corporate model of some realities is the result of a culture and a vision that does not envisage alternatives. People who for decades have had to believe that the only possible life is the one entrusted to crime, violence or – at best – to being subjected to abuse without raising their heads.

Instead, there is always another face, another city, another way. A wonderful ecosystem of people who know, who live and feel the same emotions but who are ready and able to demonstrate that beauty, beauty, culture can change things. Tiptoeing and with a clean look into the lives of others.

A great example of this is what Opportunity Onlus has done, a small reality of volunteers that is now well known in Naples. Maria Prisco, volunteer and creator of the “vicolo della cultura” tells us about it.

In 2014, four very young Neapolitan boys began to get busy helping people in difficulty with all possible means: «During the waste emergency, they take to the streets to collect bags, accompany people waiting for buses to work or university that never go away. They start to become active for the community», explains Maria.

Davide D’errico and Pasquale Pennino found the association which today has the name of “Opportunity Onlus”. Together with other boys in 2018 they take the first property confiscated from the Camorra in the Sanità district in Naples.

Located north of the city, between the Archaeological Museum of Naples and the Capodimonte hill surmounted by the palace, Rione Sanità was built around the axis of Via Sanità at the end of the 16th century to extend up to the area of ​​the San Gennaro hospital known as the Poveri on a previous Greco-Roman site designated as a burial place. The district began to be built starting from the end of the 16th century, in a valley initially intended to house important noble families and wealthy bourgeois of the city. In the 18th century, its streets became the route of the royal family from the city center to the Reggia di Capodimonte. The nobles then competed to build the Baroque palaces, still today among the most stunning in all of Naples and perhaps Italy. When the Napoleonic government of Gioacchino Murat had the Sanità bridge built, which makes it possible to no longer have to go down the narrow and steep valley, the Sanità declined and for a long time became one of the most isolated districts of the city. The noble palaces were transformed into council houses and the picturesque market stalls took up residence in their gigantic gates. In the 2000s the rebirth of the neighborhood began, also thanks to the revaluation projects of the territory that brought a new influx of tourists. A substantial transformation but which does not always involve all the small arteries of the neighborhood or the soul of those who live there.

But let’s go back to the present day. The association participates in a tender and wins it, obtaining the assignment of a property confiscated from the Camorra located in via Montesilvano. The “basso” – in this case the confiscated property – is the characteristic house facing the street in the Neapolitan alleys, it is named after Lucio D’Errico, Davide’s grandfather, who was killed by the Camorra in 1993; innocent victim and extraneous to any criminal logic, killed because she had refused to pay protection money for her electrical material shed in Ponticelli, on the eastern outskirts of Naples.

When the boys take possession of the property, they are frowned upon by the inhabitants of the neighbourhood. They, even if Neapolitans, are the strangers. And the alley was indeed in a re-evaluated neighborhood but extremely dark and easily accessible for drug dealing.

«There was a lot of diffidence especially towards the “foreigner”, that is, even those who came from other neighborhoods. The inhabitants asked for an identity card. The assets were totally destroyed because they were used by the Camorra for illegal rentals to immigrants. Dozens of people live in these lows of a few square metres. When we entered we wondered how 40 people lived in 30 square meters and in non-existent sanitary conditions.

When we entered, a significant episode occurred: while we were inserting the key in the front door, a child who lived opposite began to call us “thieves”. Because we were opening an asset that didn’t belong to us but to her grandfather», explains Maria.

Over time, those assets have become the largest free agency of services in the area: «There are about 40 of us, each with their own expertise, we have created the free psychological desk for a first accompaniment. Therapy was frowned upon, according to the belief that “crazy people go to the psychologist”. So it was very difficult at first. After the first months of total distrust, in which the psychologists were left alone, the first children arrived with their mothers. These are family situations in which, on average, each family has at least one person in prison. While providing services that weren’t understood there, slowly people opened up and saw us as a second family».

In short, entering these places that live like suspended worlds is not easy, it takes respect, humility and sensitivity. But also self-respect and trust: «One of the days when we were cleaning for the inauguration, the boss of the neighborhood arrived and told us: “these goods belong to my wife and my daughter, they are not yours”. Our answer was: “we know, but they are not even ours, we are returning these goods to the community, to the children opposite. We are not the owners of these goods, nor are you anymore. But we are giving this back to children who deserve something different.” We entered very on tiptoe, we made the inhabitants of the neighborhoods very involved. Even when we first put up the slate with theater and after school classes. The first few times no one came, then 3 children who started talking about it at school and today there are 40. After five years we have reached 40, and we can’t even take it anymore because the goods are small. Talking about the camorra with the same children and grandchildren of the camorristi was not a simple thing, we had to change our language».

But sometimes it doesn’t take much to ignite the spark of change: «When we started renovating nobody said hello, then an episode changed things. We called an artist to paint Totò on the wood, when the artist arrived and we stuck Totò on the wall, people started looking at us differently. It was the glue between these two realities. Especially the elderly have begun to tell us about the episodes related to the actor. Totò there is a kind of saint. Our alley overlooks Totò’s house, where he lived as a child. In Naples there are untouchable characters who create synergies between different people».

And so a little magic was born that lowered the defenses and created bridges. “Many people don’t even know that there is an alternative to what they see. They must know that there is more than drug dealing, robberies, prison. We have shown another reality. We started by reading fairy tales and then with creative writing. I remember the very first few times a little girl cried and we didn’t understand why. And she told us that no one had ever read her a fairy tale, she was a 6 year old girl. We were amazed because we hadn’t done anything. Fairy tales are read to lucky children, but that’s not normal. We actually met each other. Almost all the children in the neighborhood take part in our courses and now for the children of the vehicle, those confiscated goods have become a second home. They call us when they are closed. We have kids who came in at 5 and are now 15. They’ve grown up in those possessions. Above all, it is nice to see how proudly they say where they live».

In these years the “vicolo della cultura” was also born, conceived and wanted by the volunteers at the instigation of the children themselves: «When we decided to create the alley of culture it was because a child told us: “Beautiful inside, but outside this alley is disgust. The alley was still very dark. The Sanità district today is a nice district compared to before, it has almost become a brand thanks also to the catacombs. But nobody knew that alley. When the boy asked us to take him home, we decided we needed to do something extra. We had to show those children that beauty would save that territory. This is how we created the alley of culture ».

The boys of the association then lit up the alley and embellished it with murals and colours. «In Naples there are votive aedicules with saints, which were created to illuminate the city. Based on this concept we have created new newsstands, which instead of saints have books and instead of candles they have an ecological light. And then we colored the alley, we put street art everywhere. When those children are asked where they live they say: “in the alley of culture”. And for us that is the best we could achieve».

Always over time and with great attention to human relationships, the people of the alley have been involved thanks to a unique project of its kind: the theater from the balconies. «We don’t have a theatre, the spaces are cramped. The theater company we work with has decided to transform the alley into a theatre. We initially thought that no one would let us into their house. Instead, people anxiously await the moment of the exhibition from the balconies, for them it is the redemption. Our children make culture, for them it’s really an alternative to the street. There is carnality: I offer you my home. This contrast between initial distrust and unconditional trust is the real magic. We won’t be the ones to eliminate the Camorra from people’s homes, but at least we’ll show that there’s something else too. For the future there is the idea of ​​continuing with our courses in that alley and of growing, of bringing the beauty and our experience to other neighborhoods. Naples needs it and maybe we too».