La Spezia – Father Matteo celebrated the last mass of the year 2023 yesterday. It was also the last of his pastoral assignment to Riomaggiore. The priest, who arrived in 2019, left for India. Unexpected news, because only a few months ago, in a public meeting broadcast on the institutional channel of the Municipality, the religious man had expressed full satisfaction with his role and expressed his intention to continue his experience at the service of the community.

The Municipality of Riomaggiore has released a note in which he writes that «he was called to other roles and new responsibilities». However, a letter appeared, which someone posted outside the church, without a signature, speaking of “poisons” that would have been spread at the Indian priest's address. And this sparked many messages of closeness and solidarity with the priest, defined as a “meek, humble, kind, of great faith and great humanity” person.

In the small community of the Cinque Terre National Park we talk about nothing else. And there are those who cite the fact that once, recently, the tiny town found itself without a parish priest: “History repeats itself.”

This the text of the letter: «It's much easier to find the excuse that you have to take care of yourself, to elegantly distance yourself from us. I, who know the dynamics and poisons that they have unjustly thrown at you, hope that by returning to India you can rediscover the serenity that has unfortunately been missing in recent times. I wish you all the best so that your humility, simplicity and naivety may be a lesson for us who have believed in you.” Then an expression of affection and the request to rely on his prayers.

Riomaggiore has returned to no longer having a parish priest. It's the only certain thing. Don Giordano Biso, 32 years old, had resigned from his position in the summer of 2018, after just 4 years in office. He had chosen to leave Spezia and take on the role of chaplain of the Florence Air Force, replacing Don Antonino Pozzo, who had moved to Finance.

After more than a year, Father Matteo Kanjiramkalayil, of the Pallottine Congregation, arrived on 2 December 2019, nominated by Bishop Luigi Ernesto Palletti. He had been appointed parish administrator of Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia and Volastra, parishes left vacant due to the resignation of the previous parish priest, Don Giordano Biso. For Don Matteo it was a return to the diocese, as he had already held the role of appreciated chaplain of the Sant'Andrea Civil Hospital for some years.

Don Matteo's arrival was welcomed by Donatella Bianchi, president of the Cinque Terre National Park, who thanked the Curia for the appointment. «Ours is a territory frequented by visitors from all over the world – she said – Father Matteo, with his four languages ​​​​currently spoken, will be able to welcome visitors and residents by speaking with them».

In summer, Don Matteo had told of his commitment to a public event of the Municipality of Riomaggiore, still available on The institution's YouTube channel. «They ask me if I'm like Don Matteo on television – he began – I answer yes, almost, but I don't use a bicycle. If they ask me where I'm from, I say I'm Indian but I don't act Indian. My name is pronounced Matai in my language, there are 1650 languages ​​in India. I come from the tropical coast, where there are 20% Catholics compared to the 3% national average.”

«Why am I in Italy, in Riomaggiore? – he continued – my parish in India, San Sebastiano, has 12 thousand parishioners, and has a school that I attended as a child, before entering the seminary at 14 years old. I have been a priest since 1979. After two years I arrived in Rome to study. I returned to India to train seminarians, for 26 years. In 1999 the bishop of Spezia chose me as chaplain at the hospital. Then I returned to India, and six years ago to Italy, to the parish of Tavullia, that of Valentino Rossi.”

To those who had asked him “if Valentino Rossi went to mass”, Don Matteo had honestly said no, but had added that the motorcycling champion “had taken part in a wedding, as godfather to his friend, and that in any case he had it blessed the House”. In December 2019 he arrived in Riomaggiore, finding themselves grappling with the pandemic shortly afterwards. «In March 2020 Covid had closed us all indoors – he said with a smile – we only went out with masks. A difficult period, in which he helped us with technology, the Internet, even if it is not the same thing, but in those months we also sang and prayed together from the terraces. The inhabitants here are considered closed off, it may be, but as far as I'm concerned I found a welcome.”

Don Matteo had also commented on the problem of the invasion of visitors: «It's not easy, in the tourist season, there are many. It's not a question of not wanting to welcome tourism, but of doing it in the right way, you have the impression that sometimes the situation gets out of hand.” Then he said that he had received visits from relatives scattered across Europe and that he had been able to celebrate the baptism of his grandchildren: “My family told me that here is the most beautiful place in the world.”

The difference from India – he continued – is that over there the churches are still very full, here a little less. And there in the evening we pray as a family, here a little less. “But India is changing,” he admitted, “with the advance of well-being there is less spirituality.” She had said of his mission wanting to “make community spirit prevail by lending a hand”. Then he said he had used the time of the pandemic to enrich his degree in psychology by also becoming a yoga teacher, “to help”. And he concluded: «I'm not bored. In my free time I walk, run and garden. I bring Indian culture here by transmitting peace. I hope I succeeded and that's what I want to continue doing.”

It was June this year. Six months later, on December 31, the parish priest celebrated his last function and left for India. To those who expressed displeasure to him, he replied: “I'm sorry too, but his will be done.”