DThe bark is tanned like an old wrinkled face. The gnarled trunks of the vines cower to the ground from the cold winter wind. The rocky Sierra Cantabria rises above the vineyard on the edge of the Rioja region, and the Ebro, the second largest river in Spain, meanders down in the valley. The location is called “La Medika”. The name is reminiscent of a well-known doctor in the neighboring tuberculosis sanatorium.

Hans-Christian Rößler Political correspondent for the Iberian Peninsula and the Maghreb based in Madrid; previously correspondent in Israel.

Climate change is having a serious impact on Spanish wine – including Rioja, the country's most famous red wine. And it's causing problems for winemakers. But healing could come from the cool heights and old vines. Not only is the family of the young winemaker Juan Valdelana returning to the roots, they are making new old wine.