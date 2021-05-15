Seasonal workers working in the grape harvest in the town of Lapuebla de Labarca, in the Rioja Alavesa. David Aguilar / EFE

The 2021 vintage in the historic Rioja Denomination of Origin (DO) is fraught with uncertainties. The first buds and leaves that emerge these weeks from the old and twisted vines begin to accumulate sugar molecules to give personality to the future grape. But not everything is sweet in a business with more than 1,200 million euros of turnover at source. They are also charging with the bitter taste of the confrontation between wineries. The favorable resolution of the Basque Government to the new protected denomination Arabako Mahastiak / Viñedos de Álava, in Rioja Alavesa, has opened a debate at the foot of the vineyard and a judicial war that has only just begun. After rejecting all the allegations, the Government of Íñigo Urkullu has transferred the file to the Ministry of Agriculture. The last station is the European Commission, which must register or reject it, and authorize, or not, the nearly 40 small critical wineries to have special protection for their wines outside of the historic DO that extends its vineyards across three communities. , La Rioja, Basque Country and Navarra.

More information

Accustomed to adhesions more than splits, the secretary general of the DOC Rioja regulatory council, José Luis Lapuente, warns: “We have appealed that decision and we will reach the dispute and Brussels if this does not stop sooner.” They share geographic demarcation, land, partially the climate, and a part of history, but they all recognize that there are different ways when it comes to picking and transforming grapes, as in Bordeaux or Burgundy. “It is not a whim, but a business decision”, respond the promoters of the new denomination, who reject any type of political motivation, beyond its ideological affiliation. “The PNV [que defiende una DO Rioja Alavesa pero dentro de la DO Rioja] he would have prevaricated if he did not transfer the file to the ministry, “says the spokesman for a winery in Alava with about 750,000 bottles, who criticizes that the quality of its wine is incompatible with low prices.

At the moment in which the Ministry of Agriculture transfers the file to the European Commission, Viñedos de Álava will be able to start using the new denomination in Spain, although without exporting, until the EU permanently registers it. But if Europe fails against it, Viñedos de Álava will have to retrace its steps. The dissident wineries take the risk. Although their names are not made public, they represent about 14 million liters of wine of the 75 million that all Alava wineries sold in 2020, and of the nearly 235 million that the entire appellation placed on the market last year, on the 8th, 2% less than in 2019, mainly due to the restrictions of the pandemic. In the total of the DO, less than 50 wineries sell more than 80% of the production, while more than 400 barely reach 20%.

More information

The large operators do not want to further segment the brand despite the steps taken by the Regulatory Council to accept the visibility of the Rioja Alavesa label and advance in the singular vineyards (farm or estate). Javier Ruiz de Galarreta, CEO of the exporter Araex Grands Spanish Fine Wines, defends “greater segmentation of the Rioja brand” to improve the positioning of many wines. In his opinion, in addition to crianza, reserva and gran reserva, “you have to go to wines from the area, municipality and parcel, such as Rioja Alavesa, Rioja Alta, Rioja Oriental”, as a way to differentiate them and gain value.

DO Rioja already coexists between its same coordinates with the protected geographical indication Valles de Sadacia for white wines. But there are also wineries in three towns in Álava —Oyon, Laguardia and Moreda— that can label their wines as DO Cava with differentiation by geographical area on their labels. “This has all been invented,” says Benjamín Romeo, from Bodegas Contador, who believes that it is perfectly possible to differentiate oneself, although he thinks that it is better within Rioja. “The key is quality, not so much how long the wine has been in the bottle,” adds Romeo, who is in favor of exceeding the classification of crianza, reserva or gran reserva wines. “I see a new denomination as complicated, but I do see it logical to fight for a sub-denomination because in Rioja Alavesa there is a climate, conditions and ways of doing it that give a different product,” he says.

Competitive market

Rioja has 67,000 hectares of vineyards planted in three autonomous communities. There are 144 producing municipalities, 14,700 winegrowers and wineries with commercial activity amount to 473. 40% of their production is exported. Despite the high knowledge of Rioja in the world, it only represents 2% of the world wine market, in volume, and 2.4% in value. “The microfocus is going nowhere in such a competitive market. What matters is the strength of the Rioja surname. It is what has made us endure in this pandemic ”, argues Lapuente.

More information

The decision to change or stay raises many doubts. Who is going to finance the high promotional costs of the brand in Spain? Can small wineries take on the race to place the new wines in the world? If the critical business model of differentiated wines works, will there be more leaks?

The promoters of the new denomination defend in the specifications of the new DO this differentiation based on geological studies, history, analysis of the wines and the human factor. “After so many centuries as the cave presses prove, we are still linked to the vineyard”, say the promoters of the new denomination. Arabako Mahastiak / Viñedos de Álava will allow registered wineries to have wines of different denominations registered in the same building. It would not be incompatible to protect a wine with Viñedos de Álava and another from the DO Rioja. But the Regulatory Council of the historic denomination forces you to choose: a building, a denomination.