RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Rio de Janeiro will not have the traditional street carnival this year due to concerns about the advancement of the micron variant of the coronavirus, Mayor Eduardo Paes announced this Tuesday.

“The street carnival, by its very nature, due to the democratic aspect it has, makes it impossible to exercise any kind of inspection”, said Paes in a live internet broadcast after a meeting with health authorities to debate the parade of the blocks by the city ​​streets.

Like other capitals, Rio has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days with the arrival of the highly transmissible Ômicron variant, albeit in numbers much lower than at the peak of the pandemic last year.

As vaccination advances, the vast majority of cases are mild, and hospital admission rates remain low.

Even so, Paes said that “given the epidemiological data that we have and that we will probably have going forward”, it was very difficult to allow the realization of the street Carnival.

The parade of samba schools in Marques de Sapucaí, however, is confirmed, with rules and respect for sanitary protocols, as has been happening in football stadiums.

Last year there was no street Carnival or in Sapucaí due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(By Pedro Fonseca; Edited by Ricardo Brito)

