City will issue alerts to the population in case of high risk; measure was announced by Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) on this 6th

A Rio de Janeiro’s city hall (RJ) presented, this Friday (June 28, 2024), the classification of heat levels that will enable the implementation of alert protocols and establish public actions during periods in which the city is subject to high temperatures.

In the same way as the operational stages are announced, the COR (Rio Operations Center) will publish the “Heat Level – NC” index to the population. The classification will have 5 risk levels – from NC1 to NC5 -, based on the degree of heat, which varies depending on the temperature and relative humidity in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The Heat Level also considers numerical temperature forecast models, estimated for 3 days and updated every 4 hours. The standards will be published by decree and ordinance in the Official Gazette of the Municipality next Monday (1st July).

The mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) said that the objective is to show that the city administration is now making decisions based on scientific data and concrete information. The mayor also announced how the heat gradations will be defined.

“The heat protocols will have 5 levels, which will be called NC1 to NC5. In the first 3 levels, what we will do is exchange information with the population. From NC4 and, in the case of NC5, with temperatures above 44º Celsius for 3 consecutive days, we will be able to take some measures, from interrupting activities and possibly canceling events and shows”said Paes.

Depending on the level of risk, COR will issue alerts to the population through the agency’s and the Health Department’s main communication channels: website, social media, app and other media relations channels.

Temperatures will be classified as follows: high (36 °C to 40 °C), very high (40 °C to 44 °C) and extreme, above 44 °C.

The chief executive of the Rio Operations Center, Marcus Belchior, said that the climate issue is not new to city hall.

“We have had a flight plan for some time, and we have a sustainable development plan. One of the risks to be managed is islands and heat waves. In these cases, we suggest that workers, for example, transfer their activities to shaded areas.”he stated.

For the municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz, high temperatures are perhaps one of the most critical issues for residents and visitors to Rio. “There is a risk of becoming seriously ill, even sudden death, if you exercise on hot days”he said.

Using the Epidemiological Information Center’s Heat Panel, the municipal Health Department is able to anticipate the heat wave and will be able to predict what will happen based on models adopted around the world, according to management.

“The panel is public and can be accessed by everyone. And being able to predict based on artificial intelligence and epidemiological models makes our lives easier when making decisions and planning.”said Soranz.

The Secretary of the Environment, Eliana Cacique Rodrigues, said that, since 2023, the Rio de Janeiro city government has been introducing a series of policies to reduce the heat islands identified in the city. She mentioned the creation of 5 large parks and the green corridor policy, with trees planted to contain heat and pollution in the neighborhoods of Irajá and Bangu, Alemão and Maré complexes and in Guaratiba, totaling 49 kilometers of trees in the city.

Monitoring

The temperature and relative humidity indexes are measured by the 8 meteorological stations in the Alerta Rio networkspread across the municipality and monitored in real time by the Epidemiological Intelligence Center of the Department of Health.

The analyzes will serve as a basis for decision-making. The Epidemiological Intelligence Center database also brings together information emitted by satellites and the historical series of the indicators considered, which makes it possible to observe, predict and communicate major meteorological events.

With information from Brazil Agency