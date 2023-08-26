The Y20, as the meeting is known, is a subgroup of the G20, which will also be held in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The city of Rio de Janeiro was announced as the host of the G20 Youth Meeting in 2024. The announcement was made at the closing of this year’s edition of the Y20 (as the event is known) on August 20, in Varanasi (India). No date has yet been set for next year’s meeting.

Rio will host, on November 18 and 19 of next year, the G20 summit meeting –the group of the 20 largest economies in the world–, which has 11 engagement subgroups that will also hold meetings in 2024.

“In 2024, Brazil, the world and generations meet in Rio. The Y20 summit will introduce Rio to youth around the world”said, in a note, the president of the Rio G20 Committee of Rio de Janeiro City Hall, Lucas Padilha.

The Y20 ended with proposals for public policies aimed at young people in the 20 member countries of the group. The document produced in the 2 days of the meeting will be delivered to the leaders of the nations, during the G20 Summit meeting, on September 9 and 10, in New Delhi (India).

In the communiqué, key recommendations were empowering lifelong learning, preparing the world’s workforce for global challenges, promoting workers’ rights, and implementing affordable and sustainable financing.

This year, the lines of negotiation and debates were divided into 5 thematic axes:

future of work: industry 4.0;

21st century innovation and skills;

peacebuilding and reconciliation: ushering in an era without war;

climate change and disaster risk reduction: making sustainability a way of life;

shared future: youth in democracy and governance; and health, well-being and sport: an agenda for youth.

