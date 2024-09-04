According to the mayor of Rio, the measure will be valid on September 18th and 19th, starting at 3 pm.

The city and state of Rio de Janeiro will have a public holiday on September 18 and 19. The information was released on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), on social media. According to him, the decision was made because of major events taking place in the city in the coming days. Among them, the Rock in Rio and football matches for the Libertadores.

“3 important Libertadores games (September 18th and 19th with games at 7pm) and the days of Rock in Rio. Due to the football games, we decided, together with the State government, to declare a public holiday starting at 3pm in the city and in the State on September 18th and 19th.”, he wrote in Threads.

Fluminense will face Atlético-MG in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores. The first game will be in Rio de Janeiro, on September 18th.

On the same day, Botafogo and São Paulo will face each other in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. On September 19, Flamengo will host Peñarol in Rio de Janeiro.

Rock in Rio will last 7 days: September 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

“It is also worth remembering that access to Rock in Rio must be by public transport and not by car”said Paes.