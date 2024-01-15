Precipitation is only expected in the municipality from Thursday (18 January), according to Alerta Rio

The heavy rains that have hit Rio de Janeiro since last Saturday (January 13, 2024) should give a respite from this Monday night (January 15), according to forecasts from the Rio Alert –body linked to the city hall. The forecast is that the city will have isolated showers during the afternoon with rain showers coming from the Zona da Mata in Minas Gerais. On Tuesday (Jan 16) and Wednesday (Jan 17), cloud cover should decrease in the city and temperatures will rise. Rainfall is only expected to reach Rio again on Thursday (18 January), between the afternoon and evening. Rainfall could exceed 6.4 millimeters every 15 minutes. Temperatures are expected to drop.