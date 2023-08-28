Inspection identified foam of unknown origin at the Guandu station; Normalization can take up to 72 hours

A Cedae (Companhia Estadual de Águas e Esgotos do Rio de Janeiro) decided to stop the operation of the Guandu Water Treatment Station, the main supplier of drinking water to the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. The decision was taken due to the presence of foam of unknown origin in the water captured by the Guandu River station.

According to Cedae, technicians work continuously to monitor the conditions of the spring until the foam concentration does not pose a risk and the operation can be resumed.

Cedae also states that Inea (State Institute for the Environment) has already been notified to take the appropriate measures.

The concessionaires Águas do Rio, Iguá and Rio+Saneamento, responsible for distributing water in the regions served by the Guandu System, were also communicated, according to Cedae.

Through a note, the Águas do Rio concessionaire advises customers to prioritize essential activities and make conscious use of water. After the restoration of full operation of the treatment plant, the water distribution can take up to 72 hours to be normalized.