People line up on the boulevard of Ipanema beach to buy bags of ice. Matias Costa (32) pays, tears open the bag, fills his cool box and grabs a handful of ice cubes and places them on his neck. “At least this way I can stay a little cool, otherwise it would be impossible to keep up,” he sighs.

With temperatures rising to 42 degrees Celsius and a perceived temperature of 59 degrees due to the high humidity, the extreme heat wave that has been plaguing Brazil for days reached a climax this weekend. Many people complain of headaches and nausea; People walk around on the street with bottles of water and fans and try to cool down under shade trees as much as possible. Although it is still officially spring, and summer only starts around the turn of the year, the temperature is already on average thirteen degrees higher than usual at this time of year.

At a concert by American pop star Taylor Swift, a visitor died and a thousand other fans fainted from the heat

This heat is life-threatening, as became apparent on Friday during a concert by American pop star Taylor Swift. One of her fans, 23-year-old student Ana Clara Benevides, died when she went into cardiac arrest after a lack of oxygen. Visitors were not allowed to bring their own water bottles into the stadium, where the wind chill was around 60 degrees. A second concert on Saturday evening was canceled by Swift at the eleventh hour, after the fan’s death dominated the Brazilian news all day.

Beach offers cooling

“I stay in the sea as much as possible, otherwise it would be impossible,” says Sonia Calvente (23) at the surf of the ocean. She blames the organization for not distributing water during the concert where more than a thousand attendees fainted and vomited. “I didn’t have money to go to the show, but afterwards I’m happy,” she says.

Taylor Swift fans wait outside the Olympic stadium on Saturday to get inside. The American pop star’s concert was canceled later in the day as a precaution after the death of a visitor a day earlier. Photo Silvia Izquierdo/AP

For many carioca, as residents of Rio are called, the beach is practically the only place where they can bear it these days. The two-and-a-half kilometer stretch of beach is lined with parasols and the sea is also full of women, men and children. “The sea is also warmer than normal. The water is usually fresh in the southeast of the country,” says David Franca, who, as a lifeguard, keeps an eye on bathers from a tower.

The extreme heat is related to the weather phenomenon El Niño, a climate cycle in which the Pacific Ocean warms up. The climate crisis also plays a role, according to experts. It has been dry in the Amazon for a long time, the water in the rivers is low and animals are dying. Code red has now been declared in 23 of the 26 states in Brazil.

Although schools are still open, the heat is also causing problems in education. In a northern suburb of Rio, students refused to go to class because there was no air conditioning and they could no longer concentrate. Air conditioners had been purchased for this school eight months ago, but no one had been hired to install them. Twenty other schools in the city faced the same problems. In Rocinha, the largest favela with around 300,000 inhabitants, the power went out in large parts of the district on Saturday. Residents then sought cooling under a garden hose, as was seen on social media.

A woman in a wheelchair has water poured over her on the street in Rio to cool down. Photo Pilar Olivares/Reuters

São Paulo is really feeling hot

Rio is fortunate with its beach and Atlantic forest with waterfalls, but in the metropolis of São Paulo there is mainly concrete. 20 million people live here, surrounded by skyscrapers and miles of traffic jams and, apart from a few parks, there is little cooling to be found. Resident Marciano Vieira therefore stays indoors these days, he says over the phone. “I’m sitting in my bedroom with the air conditioning on, and a fan is blowing in the kitchen. I wanted to go outside in the evenings and thought it had cooled down a bit, but it was still thirty degrees!”

According to the Brazilian metrological service, it would cool down again after the weekend. Many Brazilians are now worried about what awaits them when the real summer starts in a month’s time.