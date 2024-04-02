Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 21:43

Rio Tinto will take over the rehabilitation of the closed Ranger uranium mine in Australia's Northern Territory, which is owned by Energy Resources of Australia.

Rio Tinto, which owns about 86.3% of shares in Energy Resources of Australia, said it will take about three months before it is fully managing the rehabilitation of the mine, which sits on land owned by the Mirarr indigenous people and is fenced. by world heritage – listed as Kakadu National Park.

The Ranger mine closed more than a decade ago, and Energy Resources of Australia subsequently shelved plans to dig a new shaft that could access uranium ore at greater depths.

In September last year, Energy Resources of Australia said it expected total costs for the Ranger rehabilitation to materially exceed its previous estimate of up to A$2.2 billion.