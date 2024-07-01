Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 21:13

Rio Tinto announced US$179 million in investments to install carbon-free aluminum smelting cells at its Arvida plant in Quebec, Canada. According to a statement made by the company, a pilot plant will be built, which will be owned by the company itself and the Quebec government, which will invest US$106 million, totaling US$285 million for the new unit.

The plant will use the first technology license from the Elysis joint venture, formed by aluminum giants Rio Tinto and Alcoa. The technology is capable of eliminating all direct greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the metal smelting process, and is the first technique to produce oxygen as a byproduct.

According to Rio Tinto’s statement, the pilot operation is considered a critical step in the multinational’s learning journey towards the large-scale industrialization of Elysis technology.

The plant will have the capacity to produce up to 2,500 tonnes of commercial grade aluminum per year, without direct greenhouse gas emissions, with first production expected in 2027. It will be located next to the Arvida smelter, allowing the use of current supply alumina plant and unit facilities.

“This investment will strengthen Rio Tinto’s leadership position in the low-carbon and responsible aluminum industry in North America, with our hydropower-powered smelters and our recycling capabilities,” said Rio Tinto Executive Director of Aluminum, Jérôme Pécresse.