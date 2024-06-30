Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/30/2024 – 16:55

The 19th edition of the RioHarpFestival, a free event that put Rio de Janeiro on the world harp circuit, will have two stages this year. “The demand was so great that we are going to hold the festival in two stages,” he told Brazil Agency the creator and director of the project, Sergio da Costa e Silva. The first starts this Monday (1st) and runs until July 31st. The second is scheduled for the period from September 1st to 30th. Thirty artists from 22 countries will perform to the public.

The RioHarpFestival is part of the Music at the Museum project, which has been promoting free recitals and musical performances in museums and other spaces in Rio de Janeiro and the country for 27 years. Music at the Museum was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Rio de Janeiro by the City Council in 2022.

RioHarpFestival’s programming ranges from traditional harp to Japanese koto and African, Arabic and Indian harps, including fusions between musicians from different continents and children and teenagers from Rio’s communities, who share the stage with foreign harpists. According to Sergio da Costa e Silva, the fusion between foreign musicians and community orchestras aims to give a new dynamic to the performances. “I had the harpists playing with the orchestra, with the piano, with the choir, so that it would be something interesting for the public.”

Two examples are the Camerata do Uerê, from the Maré community, created in 2013 by the French violinist then based in Rio de Janeiro Constance Depret. Today, the orchestra is made up of 30 students from Projeto Uerê, aged between 7 and 18, who play violin, viola, cello, bass and percussion. Another is the Bagpipe Orchestra, from São Gonçalo, metropolitan region of Rio. Trained by maestro José Paulo, a retired marine, the young people are part of the Brazilian Piper Project, which has existed for almost 20 years, whose objective is to contribute to the reducing idle time for children and young people through music, using Scottish bagpipes as an instrument not only for music, but also for social inclusion.

Homage

The main focus of this edition of RioHarpFestival will be a tribute to Africa. Harpist Kobie de Plessis, from South Africa, will perform at the opening of the festival, at the Igreja Nossa Senhora do Carmo (Old Cathedral), located on Rua Primeiro de Março, at 1 pm. She will be accompanied by the Camerata do Uerê.

Africa will once again be honored at the closing of the first stage of the festival, on July 31st, at 6 pm, at the Palácio Tiradentes, with the Vozes da África choir. The program will feature songs in Zulu, themes from African films accompanied by atabaques, piano and African percussion. There will be a special appearance by Fabio Simões, with African harps. kora It is kamale n’goni (West African 12-string), as well as percussion from the same region. The full festival program can be accessed at websites www.musicanomuseu.com.br It is www.rioharpfestival.com.br.

In the second stage, in September, RioHarpFestival will bring Russian harpists to Brazil. In this phase, the performances will take place only at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Rio de Janeiro (CCBB RJ).

RioHarpFestival is considered the largest harp festival in the world in terms of duration and number of concerts and the only one in Brazil. Between July and October this year, it will have versions in São Paulo, Brasília and in cities in seven European countries (Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Croatia, Italy and Austria) and also in the Caribbean.

The 19th edition of the harp festival also explores diversity in terms of gender and race, highlighted Sergio da Costa e Silva.

History

One of the oldest plucked string instruments, the harp has its origins related to the plucking of the bowstrings of ancient hunters. Some illustrations highlight the presence of harps in the Middle East and Egypt, around 3,000 BC. Triangular in shape, all of their strings extend perpendicularly to the base of their body.

The first harps were small, with few strings. From the 18th century onwards, they began to be made of wood, with strings made of materials such as gut, horsehair, brass, bronze or silk. Over the years, they became larger, with a greater number of strings and, consequently, more notes. The harp is the symbol of Ireland.

The modern harp has 47 strings, the 11 lowest ones being made of metal and the rest made of gut, as well as seven pedals. Today, the harp is also one of the instruments that make up the orchestra, normally positioned between the percussion and keyboard instruments.