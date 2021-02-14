Río Tercero will not join the three-day national mourning decreed for the death of Carlos Menem, whom they accuse of being one of those most responsible for the explosion at the Military Manufacturing plant that in 1995 left a balance of 7 dead and 300 wounded.

“Carlos Menem died in the most absolute impunity. But death does not vindicate. It does not bring oblivion to the memory or make the scoundrel worthy,” said the mayor of Río Tercero in social networks.

Last November, 25 years after the explosion, Menem had been declared as “persona no grata” of that city.

Images of Rio Tercero after the explosion of the military factory in 1995. (Daniel Cáceres and Archivo)

