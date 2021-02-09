The defense of Carlos Saúl Menem requested, before the federal courts of Córdoba, the “suspension of debate date” of the trial for the explosions at the Río Tercero Military Factory, Córdoba, which occurred in 1995, which was scheduled for February 24, due to the fact that the former president and the only defendant in the process remains hospitalized, reported one of the lawyers in the case .

“We were notified of the request for suspension and let’s evaluate our position in this regard once we have access to the medical certificate, “stated the plaintiff attorney, Horacio Viqueira.

The lawyer Omar Luis Daer made the presentation before the Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF2) of the city of Córdoba and, in the brief, he maintains that the former president Menem “is admitted to the Sanatorio Los Arcos”, in the city of Buenos Aires , “with a reserved prognosis given the seriousness of his health.”

Therefore “it appears clear the impossibility to attend the debate hearing “of the trial set for February 24, and in that sense he requests” to suspend the debate in the case ut-supra indicated, until Dr. Menem is properly recovered and can remotely attend the trial hearings, “says the text that will be evaluated and resolved in the coming days.

The explosions at the Río Tercero Military Factory (FMRT) occurred on November 3, 1995 with the balance of seven dead and more than 300 injured.

The blast was a consequence of the investigation of Clarion on the Illegal Sale of 6,500 tons of arms and ammunition to Ecuador and Croatia.

According to the data of the investigation of the case, that in 2014 came to trial and four defendants were sentenced for the crime of willful havoc aggravated by the death of people since the act was “intentional, programmed and organized.”

The maneuver was to “hide a shortage of projectiles, ammunition and / or explosives, which were illegally exported to Croatia and Ecuador”, detailed the sentence that, in December 2015, He sentenced the then FMRT employees, Edberto González de la Vega, Carlos Franke and Jorge Antonio Cornejo Torino to 10 and 13 years in prison.

Menem had been excluded from that trial for lack of merit issued by the Córdoba Appeals Chamber. However, in 2018 the National Chamber of Criminal Cassation had resolved the review of that decision and sent the file to the Federal Judge of Río Cuarto, Carlos Ochoa, who then sent to trial for next February 24.

The former Riojan national president must answer for the crime of malicious havoc due to the death of people.

As a result of the explosion, Aldo Aguirre, Leonardo Solleveld, Romina Torres, Laura Muñoz, Hoder Francisco Dalmasso, José Varela, and Elena Ribas de Quiroga died, while more than 10,000 people were victims due to material and health damages.

