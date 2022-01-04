Rio de Janeiro will have another stage of vaccination against covid-19 on Tuesday (4), informs the State Health Department (SES) of the state. People over 18 years old and who have completed the regular vaccination cycle for at least 4 months can take the booster dose at health centers.

Immunosuppressed people – those who have diseases that weaken the natural immune system, such as lupus, cancer and Crohn’s disease, will also be able to take the new dose.

The SES informs that the public aged 12 and over can also be immunized, respecting the interval indicated by the manufacturers of each type of vaccine: for AstraZeneca, 12 weeks; for CoronaVac, 28 days; and 21 days for ComiRNAty, from Pfizer.

Who will receive the vaccine must present original identification with photo, CPF number and, if possible, the vaccination booklet. For the second dose and the booster dose, it is important to also bring proof of vaccination.

The secretariat also informs that “it is possible to anticipate the booster dose up to the minimum interval of three months in cases of travel, health problems and other personal issues”. Doubts and other guidelines can be found in the Primary Health Care units.

