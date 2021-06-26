The Rio de Janeiro State Health Department begins distributing today (26) 132,450 doses of Janssen’s vaccine, immunizing against the single-dose covid-19. The lot will be delivered to 92 municipalities in the state, with the help of helicopters, trucks and vans.

200,700 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech will also be distributed today, for the first dose, and 237,400 from CoronaVac, with half for the first dose and half for the second dose.

The Rio de Janeiro State Health Department is also sending municipalities a letter in which it reinforces the need for managers to reserve half of the CoronaVac vaccines for the application of the second dose, since the state will not maintain a technical reserve of the immunizing agent.

Vaccination

Until the night of this Friday (25), according to data from the State Health Department of Rio de Janeiro, 4.72 million people had taken the first dose of the vaccine in the state, of which 1.76 million were also immunized with the second dose.

