Civil police officers, penitentiary agents and civil servants who work with juvenile offenders in Rio de Janeiro will have a suicide prevention program. The project will be coordinated by Ippes (Institute for Suicide Research, Prevention and Studies), in partnership with the state government and the MPT (Ministério Público do Trabalho).

The idea is that, in the future, the Military Police and the Fire Department will also become part of the program. Data reported by Ippes, based on the Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security, show that 101 civil and military police officers committed suicide in 2021. In the State of Rio de Janeiro, there were 15 cases that year.

According to the president of Ippes, sociologist Dayse Miranda, the program will have 3 stages. The 1st is a diagnosis of the situation in the Civil Police, in Seap (Secretary of Penitentiary Administration) and in the Degas (General Department of Socio-Educational Actions).

Then, awareness work will be carried out with managers, mental health professionals from these institutions and the agents themselves.

“We try to work on changing the organizational culture, offering humanized management workshops for leaders, training prevention multipliers, giving lectures that clarify what the first signs are and also conversation circles where they share their day-to-day work problems ”, Miranda said.

Ippes will make its psychotherapeutic support network available to these health professionals and agents who need help.

Dayse Miranda says that there are some factors that favor suicide among public safety agents, including the very nature of the work.

“Having self-exposure to situations of danger and violence, over the course of ten to 15 years, this professional is subject to developing post-traumatic stress disorders, which increases the risk of the professional dying by suicide”, he said.

There are also issues such as work schedules that compromise rest, lack of care for professionals who have gone through a complicated situation (such as the murder of a colleague) and also easier access to firearms.

According to Dayse Miranda, a professional who is suffering from a mental illness puts at risk not only himself but also everyone around him, including the civilian population. The project is expected to last 2 years.

With information from Brazil Agency