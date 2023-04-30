Culiacán, Sinaloa.- With great encouragement, shouts and chanting great successes was how the Sinaloans received the presentations of the duo Roma River and Café Tacvba in the First Culiacán Balloon Festival, 2023, which was held on April 29 in the place known as “Narnia”, in the Imala union, in Culiacán.

The first to fill the night with magic was the duo from Tulancingo, Hidalgo, Río Roma, who performed hits like “No la Beses”, “Mi persona favorita” and other songs that were chanted by thousands of Culiacanenses.

The romantic themes of the brothers Jose Luis and Raul Ortega Castrowere the extra ingredient that sweetened the night in “Narnia”, a place that was adorned by thousands of lights, after the assistants turned on their lamps to illuminate the sky.

Those who closed the night with a flourish on the first day of the Culiacán Balloon Festival 2023It was the Mexican rock band, Café Tacvba, who transmitted great energy to the attendees through their music, who jumped and chanted the singles.

Despite being already tired from the long day of the festival, the culichis showed great spirits and danced some of the most popular songs of the band originally from Mexico Citysuch as “La Chica Banda”, “Eres” and others.

As the lights went out and the clock approached 12 midnight, many of the attendees began to leave, while some remained to enjoy all the hits of the iconic rock band.