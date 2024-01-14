Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/14/2024 – 22:09

Residents of Rio de Janeiro, Belford Roxo and São João do Meriti recorded the presence of alligators swimming through the flooded streets of the cities during and after the heavy rains that fell in the State of Rio de Janeiro last Saturday, 13th, and in the early hours of Sunday, 14th.

According to reports, the appearance of wild animals on urban roads was due to river overflows.

The storms that hit the State have already caused the death of at least 11 people, in addition to disappearances and a series of floods and overflows in different municipalities.

On X (formerly Twitter), a page shared a video showing two men holding a live alligator, tied by a rope at neck level. The street is flooded, and the two “hunters” walk in shin-deep water. The images show the animal still alive and struggling.

The publication does not provide exact information about the location where the scene was recorded, but users claim that the images are from the community of Acari, north of Rio, one of the areas most affected by the rains.

The post warns: “A lot of alligators on the streets of Rio de Janeiro”, and states that, “with the overflow of several rivers, such as the Acari River, (there are) many alligators invading the streets and houses.”

In one publication, a woman records what she says is “a baby alligator” swimming in another flooded street in the city.

In the images, the presence of the alligator is not clear, but it is possible to see a very flooded street, and an animal moving with only its back out of the water. The post asks: “Alligator in Belford Roxo?”, in reference to the municipality that was also heavily hit by the rains.

In São João do Meriti, a city in Baixa Fluminense, also hit by rain, a similar record was made. “Even Jacaré, my God. In Alian Park”, wrote a user, supposedly indicating the address where the animal was seen.

Two deaths were recorded in the municipality due to the rain, one caused by drowning and the other by electrical discharge.

The city of Rio de Janeiro reported, via the Secretariat for the Environment and Climate, that the Environmental Patrol was present at the addresses where records of the presence of alligators were shared on social media, but stated that, during the rounds, “no animals were found for patrolling and inspections”.

Also according to Rio's city hall, no call was recorded on Central 1746 regarding the sighting of alligators on public roads in the state capital. “Monitoring continues”, says the city hall.

When contacted, the city councils of São João de Meriti and Belford Roxo did not respond until the publication of this text.

What to do if you see an Alligator?

The action protocol when the sighting of a wild animal, such as an alligator, is, according to the city of Rio de Janeiro:

Keep your distance from animals, especially snakes and alligators (because they pose risks to the population);

Request redemption through Central 1746.