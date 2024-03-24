Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 16:30

The Federal Police (PF) investigation into the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes points to clear evidence of criminal obstruction to the investigations, originating within the Rio de Janeiro Homicide Police Station itself.

The investigation points out that the investigation was sabotaged from the beginning, “through a prior agreement between the intellectual authors and the person then responsible for investigating all homicides that occurred in Rio de Janeiro”, the delegate and former head of the Civil Police of Rio Rivaldo Barbosa. Lawyer Alexandre Dumans, who represents the former head of Rio's Civil Police, denies his participation in the crime.

The PF points out that the police were negligent in four situations: when collecting images from security cameras at the scene of the crime; with the disappearance of the cell phone seized from the person allegedly responsible for cloning the vehicle used in the execution; in the absence of substantial information about the search and seizure carried out in a company owned by Brazão; and in the context of Operation Nevoeiro, which was reportedly sabotaged to “protect criminals”.

In addition to the delegate, federal deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União Brasil) and his brother, the counselor at the Rio Court of Auditors Domingos Brazão, were also preventively arrested by the Federal Police, suspected of being the perpetrators of the murders.

The information is part of the PF report investigating the murder of the Rio councilor and her driver, and the secrecy was lifted on the afternoon of this Sunday, 24th, by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes.

The appointment of Giniton Lages as head of the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) the morning after the crime, made by Rivaldo, is another “coincidence” highlighted in the PF investigation, especially given the previous relationship of trust between the two. “In other words, the sabotage work began at the most sensitive moment in the investigation of the crime, the golden hour, which led to the loss of important elements of conviction for its satisfactory resolution, such as, for example, the capture of images of the internal television circuits of properties adjacent to the crime scene”, points out the report.

The investigation also points to the fact that the crime occurred one day after Rivaldo took office as Chief of Police, stating that it was a “coincidence, or not”.

Another excerpt from the report shows that Rivaldo engineered the crime, establishing the requirement that the murder could not occur when the councilwoman was on her way to the Rio de Janeiro City Council, so as not to be considered a political crime and, consequently, investigated by the PF . If this occurred, he “would lose full control of the investigation that involved him”, says the report.

The arrest took place this morning in the Murder Inc. operation, launched jointly by the PF, the Attorney General's Office (PGR) and the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ). The operation investigates the crimes of criminal organization and obstruction of justice.