Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/25/2024 – 19:47

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro is investigating the theft of singer Maria Rita’s truck, which was taking, in the early hours of this Saturday (24), instruments and show equipment, to Rio-Galeão Tom Jobim International Airport, from where they were heading to Recife, in Pernambuco.

“The case was registered at the 64th DP (São João de Meriti). Investigations are underway to determine who committed the crime,” reported the Rio de Janeiro State Civil Police Secretariat, in response to Agência Brasil.

The singer had a performance yesterday at a music festival in the capital of Pernambuco and her team had to provide equipment for the show at the last minute.

In another post on the same profile, Maria Rita asks for contact information from people who may have information about the robbery. “If anyone has any information, please contact us here or through the link we provide in our stories,” she posted on social media.

One of the comments on the singer’s post highlights that “whoever buys instruments without an invoice is buying theft and fueling drug trafficking and violence.”

Information about the case indicates that the truck driver was stopped on the Presidente Dutra Highway, near Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense, and forced to continue with the vehicle until an exit from the road where he was removed by the criminals.

During the show in Recife, Maria Rita interrupted the performance to talk about the case. Emotional because she considered it a difficult day for her, the singer said that she had worked with the driver Borracha for 22 years and that thank God he was fine. She also commented that she knows the driver’s children and family and, therefore, was shaken by the thought of the violence he suffered. Maria Rita said that she was performing the show with borrowed instruments.