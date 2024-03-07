Action was carried out on Avenida Brasil with support from the PRF; prisoners are part of militiaman Zinho's group

The Civil Police and the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro, with the support of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), carried out this Thursday (7th March 2024) a joint operation against the militia in the neighborhood of Campo Grande, west of the capital fluminense.

The police action, carried out on Avenida Brasil, arrested 9 members of Luís Antônio da Silva Braga's group, known as Zinho, the main leader of the militia in Rio. During the confrontation with police officers, 6 of them were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Rifles and vests were seized in the 4 cars in which the militiamen were traveling on Avenida Brasil.

Videos published on social media show excerpts of the operation. Watch:

Videos of the moment of the arrest of the militiamen on Avenida Brasil today in the west zone. pic.twitter.com/WW6pEAq7H7 — Pega Visão RJ (@PegaVisaoRjNews) March 7, 2024

Zinho surrendered to the Federal Police in December 2023. He has 12 arrest warrants, worked in the west zone of the capital and had been on the run since 2018. The arrest took place after negotiations between the militiaman's “patrons” with the PF and the Secretariat of State Security.